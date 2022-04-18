STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A spring cleanup will be Saturday, April 23, celebrating the day after Earth Day.
Volunteers should meet anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St. The cleanup is sponsored by Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided by the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
Participants usually end up with about 500 pounds of trash.
Employees from Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Board of Public Works will drive around during the cleanup to pick up bags of trash, so volunteers don’t have to bring them back to the dumpster at the Y Men’s Pavilion.
