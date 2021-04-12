HANNIBAL — Sunday afternoon brought sunny, breezy conditions for Hannibal’s annual Spring Cleanup after Saturday’s rainfall postponed the citywide project one day. This year’s efforts are part of the national Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative to put an end to pollution in rivers and the ocean.
Families, groups representing churches, schools and businesses, and individual volunteers of all ages picked up gloves, bags and t-shirts at the Y’Men’s Pavilion in downtown Hannibal. The event is a team effort sponsored by the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Parks and Recreation and the Hannibal Board of Public Works Stream Team. This year, members of the Rotary Club and Hannibal High School Environment Club collected data for the national Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative as everyone worked together to make a difference locally and on a global scale.
Andrea Campbell, stormwater coordinator for HBPW, said the Mississippi River is responsible for 40% of the drainage in the United States, and up to 80% of marine plastic waste comes from land. When it rains in Hannibal, everything drains to Bear Creek, then directly to the Mississippi River on its way to the ocean.
“Especially for students right now, when we have these discussions, I always bring up we see floating islands of plastic in the ocean,” Campbell said. “Even though that seems so far away, we impact that here, as well. So the plastic we pick up here is prevented from ultimately ending up in the ocean.”
Campbell said Rotary Club and HHS Environment Club members logged data through a free app and citizen scientist field guide. The cleanup is part of the national Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative, a partnership between National Geographic, University of Georgia and United Nations Environment Programme. Campbell said the project will provide scientists with information about pollution and ways to change behaviors to stop the pollution from entering the water.
Anyone can join the effort by logging the trash they find using the Marine Debris Tracker app and the Mississippi River Citizen Scientist Field Guide to aid in determining what types of trash are being found, how it is entering the waterways and how to stop the pollution, Campbell said.
McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, said the weather was ideal for the day’s efforts, and she was happy to see people coming down to make a difference and do a bit of spring cleaning.
“I think from our perspective, it’s nice to get things cleaned up in Hannibal, especially as we get to the spring and a lot more people out and about. But it’s also really important just to make sure that we’re keeping the trash from getting into the river and getting down the river,” Disselhorst said. “It’s just great to see so many people pitch in to help clean up, especially after a long year where we haven’t done so many things like this.”
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, was excited to see the turnout for the event that averages about 500 pounds of trash collected each year.
“What I think is great is there’s a wide variety of people here — young and old, from all over Hannibal,” she said. “It’s families, groups — it’s fun to see everybody working together.”
On Route MM, members of the Kind Kids club at St. John’s Lutheran School were busy with parents and teachers, picking up trash during the afternoon. Second grade teacher Brooke Gheens appreciated the opportunity they shared.
“We are truly a family at St. John’s and being able to work together, alongside other Hannibal residents, to help clean up our city was a wonderful experience for all involved,” Gheen said.
Isabella Logsdon joined fellow students and club members in making a positive impact during the day.
“It feels good to know that we helped our town out by cleaning up the environment,” Isabella said.
Campbell said collection efforts across the country will continue through April 25. Final numbers will be collected at the time to determine future options. More information about the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative is available by visiting https://www.unep.org/regions/north-america/regional-initiatives/mississippi-river-plastic-pollution-initiative. More information about the HBPW Stream Team is available by www.hannibalbpw.org or calling 573-221-8050.