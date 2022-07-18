HANNIBAL — Talks regarding the merger of the Bear Creek Sports Park into the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department are nearing a conclusion.
"We are going to start ramping that transition up," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, during the June meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. "We are still targeting September to take this over. It is not going to be a massive endeavor, but there will be ups and downs."
A point of discussion between Dorian and members of the sports park's board is their role once the merger has been finalized.
"They have agreed to stay on in an advisory (capacity) and as helpers. We are going to get as much help as possible," Dorian said. "We will be tossing around a lot of different ideas."
The Bear Creek Sports Complex, located near the junction of County Roads 418 and 422, has been operated for approximately the past two-plus decades by a not-for-profit group of volunteers.
Acquiring the three-field sports complex would fill a need of the parks department, according to Dorian.
"We don't have a sports complex," he said earlier this year. "We could use our funding to grow it. We could utilize it the year round for other recreational programming."
