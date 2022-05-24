HANNIBAL — Completion of the Veterans Sports Complex’s field project likely will not be achieved until mid-summer.
That estimate was given by Rich Stilley, business manager of the Hannibal School District, to the Hannibal Board of Education during its May meeting.
“We have hit a bump in the road and we are working through that,” he said. “The bump is that Mother Nature has not been very kind to us this year. It is just not drying out.”
According to Stilley, lime has been purchased and spread on the complex’s baseball and soccer fields to help draw out the moisture.
Stilley speculated that the additional manpower and materials that will be utilized to complete the project will add “somewhere in the $50,000 range” to the total cost.
“We have got to get this (field project) done,” he said. “We expect everything to be finished by some time in July.”
Stilley also provided an outlook on a project that is currently underway and on two others which will be undertaken in the weeks and months to come.
At the PATCH Center, which is located on the high school campus, a fire escape will be added, some painting completed and carpeting installed before that project is declared done.
Two elementary schools will be the centerpiece of activity this summer.
“Oakwood basically will be a construction zone from the first full week in June until the end of July,” Stilley said. “We will install fire alarms in Eugene Field in June and July.”
