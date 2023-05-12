HANNIBAL — Friday morning was filled with joy as Mark Twain Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home and announced the partner family, Jessica Anderson and her son, Kaiden.

The Anderson family was thrilled to see the outpouring of support as their new home began to take shape. Jessica Anderson has already helped pick up roots and sticks from the site, and she and Kaiden will contribute a total of 300 hours of sweat equity during the home's construction.

