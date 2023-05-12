HANNIBAL — Friday morning was filled with joy as Mark Twain Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home and announced the partner family, Jessica Anderson and her son, Kaiden.
The Anderson family was thrilled to see the outpouring of support as their new home began to take shape. Jessica Anderson has already helped pick up roots and sticks from the site, and she and Kaiden will contribute a total of 300 hours of sweat equity during the home's construction.
"I never would have imagined it in my wildest dreams," Jessica Anderson said. "What a blessing."
Paul Ewert, chair for Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity, explained how volunteer dedication and community partnerships make the endeavor successful. This year, the faith-based group has partnered with J. M. Huber Corporation, which is providing specialized materials, labor assistance and support for tools to construct the new home at 1205 Central Ave.
"This work really is a partnership. One of the things I've always appreciated is that we talk about our partner family, and we are all working together on this. Really this year, I've been so amazed at the partnership we've had with this," Ewert said, sharing how happy he was when hear the announcement of partnering with Huber.
In the early stages of the project, Huber crews took care of the removal of two large trees that were too close to the site of the home's forthcoming foundation.
Huber CEO Gretchen McClain traveled to Hannibal from the company's headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. to share why the project was so special to her and all the members of the 140-year-old, family-owned company. Huber employs about 340 people, with locations in Quincy, Ill., Marblehead, Ill., across the U.S., in Latin America and Asia.
McClain said the sense of family is reflected in being a part of the communities Huber serves, and one percent of net profits are donated each year to various philanthropic causes.
"We believe we need to be part of the community — we want to work and live in areas that we give back to the community — so that is a big part of what we do," she said.
Janet Dean, plant manager at the Huber Marblehead Plant and Habitat for Humanity board member, echoed how the project will make a lasting impact. She explained that Huber employees in the three area locations live in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, and are looking forward to giving back to the community.
"We're really excited to help Jessica and Kaiden get a house and build. Our employees are very excited, and as far as Huber goes, I'm extremely proud to work for a company who invests so much back into the families and the communities that we are. It's a very special company that really does give back," she said.
Ewert commended all the partners working together to make the project a reality. Last year, General Mills donated funds for tools, MFA provided money for a generator to operate equipment, Altorfer provided the use of a backhoe, Peters Heating and Air Conditioning donated a heat pump-based heating and air conditioning system and the Riedel Foundation provided a $5,000 matching grant to help volunteers purchase tools.
Additional support has been provided by countless volunteers, Habitat for Humanity Board members, Jeff Cissna, Mark Twain Title Company, Four Points Land Surveying, Bleigh Construction and Hannibal students in the horticulture program, who will seed the land after the home is complete.
McClain was excited about the ongoing role Huber employees will take in the project. She explained Huber is composed of three businesses — Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) and CP Kelco, which provides a variety of thickening and texturing ingredients for foods and beverages.
The home will be built with HEW donated products, including AdvanTech subfloor assembly products and ZIP System roof and wall panels, which incorporate insulation to eliminate an extra step in construction and boost the home's efficiency.
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity board members, Huber employees, Tom and Becky (Connor Hudson and Kendall Kurz) and the Andersons lined up with shovels in front of the newly constructed foundation for the home.
Kaiden Anderson said he was "extremely honored and humbled" to witness the outpouring of support everyone connected to the Habitat for Humanity project.
"It's amazing how so many people can come together just for this great cause," he said. "One thing that I really like about this is that it is a way to honor our one and only God, Jesus Christ — and this is only just one blessing that's happening around the world," he said.
Volunteers will continue to build the house throughout the weekdays. Photos, progress updates and other information is available at the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
