HANNIBAL — Spencer Wilding has starred in more than 50 films, and he embarked on a new adventure Thursday when he visited Mark Twain Cave and added his signature to the landmark's collection of famous names.

Wilding told Co-owners Todd and Austin Curry he explored caves often during his childhood, and he was thrilled to tour Mark Twain Cave for the first time. He was accompanied by Big River Comic Convention Director Debbie Hays, as they prepared for a big weekend including a question-and-answer panel during the event.

