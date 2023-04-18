HANNIBAL — Spencer Wilding has starred in more than 50 films, and he embarked on a new adventure Thursday when he visited Mark Twain Cave and added his signature to the landmark's collection of famous names.
Wilding told Co-owners Todd and Austin Curry he explored caves often during his childhood, and he was thrilled to tour Mark Twain Cave for the first time. He was accompanied by Big River Comic Convention Director Debbie Hays, as they prepared for a big weekend including a question-and-answer panel during the event.
As he made his way through the cave, Wilding marveled at signatures including those of Jesse James, Norman Rockwell and the Samuel Clemens — which was discovered in 2019.
Previous Big River Comic Con guests Mark Dodson and Michael Biehn made their mark on history in the cave, and Wilding was delighted to add his signature, too. He signed "Big Spen," harking back to his early days as a fighter in his home of North Wales. He added "Darth Vader" in reference to his role in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".
As he laughed and shared stories, Wilding expressed how thankful he was for each theatrical experience, saying "every role is a gift from the Big Man Upstairs."
Wilding recounted how his career in movies began. For years, he was a popular fighter in North Wales. One of his cousins would announce his fight in the local newspaper, and the whole town would come to cheer him on, shouting "Big Spen" during his bouts.
"I wouldn't be where I am today, here now, if it wasn't for the support and love of the families and friends in Rhyl and North Wales and everywhere that supported me — in Meliden and Prestatyn," he said.
Wilding expressed his support for everyone with dyslexia. He explained he is very dyslexic and proud to share his story. He was unable to read or write properly until he was 32.
He remembered that he was always the "class clown" in school. At that time, people didn't have much knowledge about dyslexia, so he got people's attention in other ways. Sometimes he would get caned or placed in the back of the class as a result.
Wilding didn't receive any theory knowledge during private school, high school or college. His career in the film world began with him learning to read by poring over scripts.
When he became the world's kickboxing champion, Wilding was signed to a sports agency at Crystal Palace. He teamed up with an acting coach at Morello Cherry Actors Agency and has been a member for 15 years.
Wilding began his acting career in the Harry Potter films, and his most recent role is portraying Gorg in "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves". He enjoyed the character, saying he's "like a big, giant goblin".
Wilding shared how his spirituality is a big part of his life.
"There's too many things that have happened in my life that I must be a believer in the Big Man Upstairs, because I've had too many things given to me. You do good things, you get it back, don't you?" he said. "He's my mate. He's sorted me out."
Wilding described every day as a gift, and he was excited to meet Hays and be a guest celebrity at the 2023 Big River Comic Con. He enjoyed visiting Hannibal and getting to take the tour with Hays, who remarked was "a diamond" and "a great lass."
"You're a great community here, and you have nothing but love. I want to give it back in any way I can," he said.
Mark Twain Cave Co-owner Todd Curry enjoyed the experience as well.
[Wilding] was very fun-loving and eager to talk and share — and having him sign in there, he's a part of history now," he said.
Curry stressed how history never stops and continues to be made every day.
"That's the exciting part for me," he added. "Everybody looks at Jesse James' signature in there, but they'll look at Big Spen's signature 100 years from now and talk about Darth Vader."
