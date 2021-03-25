Spencer Camp to present 'My Personality' concert April 10

HANNIBAL — Saxophonist Spencer Camp will share his gift of music with his first in-person concert of 2021, “My Personality,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Mission 180 Community Center, 201 N. Hawkins Ave.
Camp grew up in Monroe City, and first started playing the harmonica at age 11. He also played the clarinet before picking up the saxophone officially at age 23. Camp released his first EP, Chill Pill, in 2018, and followed up with his album, “My Personality,” in 2020.
Although the pandemic pushed back the release of “My Personality” and put a hold on in-person performances in 2020, Camp has played weekly performances on his Facebook page to stay connected with his fans. He is excited to play his first local show since the pandemic with a mix of gospel, jazz, R&B and the contemporary music he enjoyed listening to growing up in the 1990s.
Camp’s passion for music began while he grew up in New Embassy Church (formerly Embassy Christian Center). On Tuesday, he posted a message about the importance of prayer, and how God’s plan can go beyond familiar people and situations for new opportunities.
“In your new season and level, God can also bring you brothers and sisters in Christ from other places who understand your heart and struggles to come and love on you and be there for you and to get you where you are supposed to be. Trust God in the process,” he posted.
While the pandemic forced the cancelation of concerts during 2020, Camp performed Friday evening livestream concert through his Facebook page, taking song requests along the way. Camp is excited for the chance to get on stage for in-person performances again, and he will continue to play online.
He performed a pop-up stream on Tuesday, playing “Damage” by H.E.R. and “Cry for Help” by Rick Astley.
As more gig and concert opportunities open up, Camp said the digital album “My Personality” has been receiving more attention. He collaborated with producer and Philadelphia jazz guitarist Scott Marvill for the release, reflecting the spiritual and various musical influences in Camp’s life.
The first singles from the album were Camp’s original “You Are My Love Song” and his rendition of Fantasia’s “Truth Is,” which in on a Spotify playlist with fellow saxophonists Kenny G and Marcus Anderson.
Camp is featured in a spotlight each week on Kansas City radio station GVHOT 97, and he said his Friday Night Live performances will be performed on the program soon. Currently, he is recording music once a month with band members.
Camp is eager to get the chance to perform in the upcoming “My Personality” concert, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mission 180 Community Center. The concert is free, and donations will be accepted to support the musicians and the venue.
“I’m really excited about it. My band is coming down from Kansas City to help me with it. We’re also going to have a couple people come and sing some special music,” Camp said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Camp will also have copies of his “My Personality” CD at the event, and the event will begin a year filled with new opportunities.
“I’m looking forward to just getting out and doing more traveling, and doing more gigs and shows and things like that — and also to work with more of the local artists that are in our community,” Camp said.
More information is available by visiting Camp’s website, spencercamp.net, his Saxophonist Spencer Camp and Official Spencer Camp Fan Club Facebook Pages. He can also be reached on Twitter at spencer4hire35 and on Instagram at spencercamp90.