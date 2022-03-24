Spencer Camp releases new single Friday

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Spencer Camp is excited to share his new single live and on popular digital music outlets this Friday.
Camp’s faith in God formed a strong foundation and the saxophonist has been performing regularly at his church, New Embassy Ministries, for several years.
Camp has performed at numerous concerts in the area, and he is excited for the chance to share his jazzy rendition of Celine Dion’s, “Because You Loved Me.”
“I’ve always been a fan of Celine Dion’s music, especially that song in particular,” Camp said, noting he had always wanted to cover the song since he first heard it. “Ten years later, I just decided to go ahead and cover it and make it a jazz style for saxophone.”
Camp’s friend Scott Marvill is a jazz guitarist and music producer in Pennsylvania. He created the track for the new song, and Camp added the saxophone sections. He primarily plays alto saxophone for the main melody and the background arrangement.
Camp’s rendition of Dion’s song features delicately moving sections, painting a jazz flair upon the familiar melody.
During his previous collaboration with Marvill, Camp was delighted to discover their cover of Fantasia’s “Truth Is” was featured in a Spotify playlist with fellow jazz saxophonists Kenny G and Marcus Anderson.
As he prepares for the midnight release of “Because You Loved Me,” Camp is excited about the chance to share his new single that evening with visitors to New Embassy’s Kingdom Concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 600 North St.
The concert will feature Host Pastor Kevin Williams, Jay 4 Real, Bro Ray, Manuel, Jwill, Dallas Ryan and Camp.
Camp grew up in Monroe City and moved from the harmonica to the clarinet after about two years.
He has played the clarinet since his teenage years, and he picked up the saxophone for a while around that time “beginning to play it officially at the age of 23” along with the keyboard.
So far, Camp has released two albums, Chill Pill and My Personality, featuring a blend of smooth jazz, urban contemporary, R & B and gospel music.
The COVID pandemic put a stop to many live performances, but Camp was able to reach many fans through Saturday evening concerts on his Facebook page. With more opportunities to return to the live stage, he is thrilled to share his music with more and more people.
Camp will also perform an outdoor concert from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 6 at 1103 E. Walnut St. in Columbia. He notes how he uses his musical talent “to bless people” and welcomes everyone to the Kingdom Concert on Friday.
More information and music clips are available by visiting Camp’s Facebook page. His music can be found by searching digital platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and YouTube.
