PALMYRA, Mo. — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement officers in the region and across the state have been seeing an increase in excessive speeding. State, local and regional representatives and groups like the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety are working to reverse these safety issues with several methods.
During Thursday’s Palmyra City Council meeting, Police Chief Eddie Bogue talked about why more officers have been patrolling U.S. 61 recently — excessive speed through the town’s 55-MPH zone has been a constant safety concern, with a motorist being pulled over for driving 110 MPH in the zone just the day before. A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited a driver in Clark County for a similar speed just before. Although the exact cause for the excessive speeding is unknown, Bogue stressed education is the best way to raise awareness and help stop dangerous behaviors like speeding and distracted driving.
Bogue regularly works with fellow law enforcement officials, Missouri Department of Transportation representatives, local education providers and directors of safety programs and community organizations through the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety. Together, they work on programs and partnerships, like the Buckle Up Phone Down program, which challenges individuals, businesses, schools and other organizations to take the pledge to buckle their seat belt and put down their cell phones.
In-person and virtual programs include ThinkFirst Mo, which focuses on educating high-risk drivers. First Impact teaches parents and beginning drivers about being a positive role model, safe driving practices and the Graduated License Law. Driver’s education programs are active in Hannibal and Macon, Mo.
The Keep Your Keys program focuses on educating aging motorists about new traffic fixtures and other information to keep them safely behind the wheel, while child seat programs educate parents about proper child seat installation and use.
Bogue said speeding has been a constant priority for the past 10 years, with many different approaches being employed to make the area safer. MoDOT has installed sign boards with flashing speed limit indicators, the Palmyra Police Department has set up speed trailers and they have had plenty of presence on the highway.
“Still, the speed remains pretty much consistent, where we have an unbelievable number of people that are doing in excess of 70 MPH,” Bogue said.
U.S. 61 is the the only north-south highway on this side of the state, and Bogue said motorists coming from interstates in other parts of the country may assume U.S. 61 is an interstate. Although U.S. 61 is a four-lane state highway and there are multiple signs warning of the reduced speed limit for Palmyra and the intersections, some drivers may not be paying attention and set their cruise control at the typical speed for an interstate — 70 MPH.
Lt. Eric Brown, assistant director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Division, said many traffic crashes across the Show-Me State are attributed to speeding each year.
“Speed is something we have a constant concern with, as it leads to a lot of traffic crashes every year — it’s always in the top few reasons why traffic crashes occur,” he said. “It’s really something that we began to see an increase in the most during the pandemic, when people were at home and a lot of businesses and things were closed — and it’s kind of continued up to this point where we’re at now.”
Bogue said coalition members noticed speed seems to have increased since the start of the pandemic, without a specific reason why. Initially, expectations were for less speeding with less people out and about. However, the reverse was true, as officers across the state saw an uptick in instances of speeding.
Jonathan Bruner, traffic studies specialist with MoDOT, reported during the November coalition meeting that law enforcement officials reported a 61% increase in speeding tickets of 26 MPH over the speed limit during the coalition’s November meeting.
Bogue said he has also seen an uptick in distracted driving, tied to the prevalence of cell phones which are essentially a “computer in your pocket” with the ability to bring up maps and other functions for motorists during a trip.
“Even conversations with passengers, music and the cell phone — I think it makes people more distracted nowadays than they ever have been, because they have more things at their disposal to distract them,” he said. “Along with the distraction, you lose your focus on your task at hand — which should be driving and paying attention to driving and the rules of the road and other motorists, but people allow themselves to be distracted with all these other things and therefore, they’re driving becomes worse.”
He said a cell phone law would be difficult to enforce, because officers would typically only see someone looking down at something. Although there isn’t a clear reason why excessive speed continues to be such an issue, Bogue emphasized the importance of education so Missourians can work together toward improving safety.
“I think the one major thing we can do — I guess really the only thing that we can do — is education. We need to educate the motoring public on the consequences of driving while being distracted,” Bogue said, noting education can be difficult to promote, even with social media and news outlets providing information.
“It seems like a lot of people — they just skim right over it. It doesn’t sink in. So we try with our coalition to do as many things as we possibly can to reach as many people as we possibly can through education and educate them on the consequences of distracted driving and speeding and aggressive driving and things like that. We also really try and urge wearing a seat belt. It’s a common fact that can be easily proven with statistics that seat belts do save lives.”
More information about the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, how to become involved or the opportunity to take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge are available by visiting www.savemolives.com.