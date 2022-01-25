BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 320 homes and small businesses in areas east of Bowling Green, Mo.
Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Pike County is part of the company’s roughly $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to about 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 gigabit-per-second, is now available throughout the buildout area. Consumers can learn more about specific Spectrum services at www.spectrum.com.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Matt Brown, Vice President of Construction at Spectrum. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in more areas of Pike County. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
Spectrum Internet Assist, the company’s low-cost broadband service for qualifying families and seniors, is also available, offering 30 megabit-per-second speeds for $17.99 per month. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program credits for qualifying households.
Local residents and business owners can learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services by visiting spectrumruralexpansion.com.
“I’ve been a strong supporter of expanding rural broadband for years. Reliable internet access isn’t a luxury anymore, it’s an absolute necessity — for small businesses, farmers, schools and hospitals,” said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves. “I’m thrilled to see this money being put to good use expanding internet access in Pike County.”
“It’s wonderful to have Spectrum bring their advanced network and services to more Missouri rural homes and businesses,” said Chris Gamm, Pike County Presiding Commissioner. “Having faster speeds, plus a reliable and fast internet connection to do essential everyday tasks from conducting business to education and entertainment will make a huge impact in these rural areas.”
