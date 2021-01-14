CENTER, Mo. — Winter has definitely not slowed things down for specialty crop farmers like Steve Huse, owner of Hope Farms and manager of the Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market, after a booming 2020 season.
This is the time of winter when Huse is looking at catalogs to buy seeds for crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and watermelons. But he's been running into a shortage after a strong 2020 season for farmers of non-traditional crops. Huse said the Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market saw about a 75% uptick in sales, along with double the amount of vendors from the previous year. He expects the trend to continue.
The boom in sales for specialty crops is not a widespread phenomenon.
At the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference in Bloomington, Ill., participants agreed that sales were unexpectedly good last year. Chris Eckert, president of Eckert's Country Store and Farms in Belleville, Ill., said his sales were higher in 2020.
“With everything we’ve learned, I expect (profits) to be even better this year, or at least to stay at those numbers,” Eckert said. “I certainly don’t expect them to go back to where they were in 2019.”
Huse commended the Hannibal Parks and Recreation staff for their support of the growing market, which is held on the last Saturday in October, with mid-week markets during peak season on Tuesdays in Central Park. Huse said all the vendors work together and encourage a family atmosphere.
COVID-19 delayed a planned Kid's Korner play area, picnic tables and food ready to eat.
The pandemic resulted in additional safety precautions for the market, with social distancing and masks encouraged. Even though the market looked different than in years past, Huse said the situation highlighted the benefits of the crops from each vendor.
"In my opinion, people are worried about their food, and they know who grows it when they buy from us,” Huse said. “I invite people out here. I say, 'Hey, you want to see where your food comes from? Come out to my farm and I'll show you where it comes from.' ”
Huse said each week, Emily Trevathan conducted yoga lessons in the park when the weather permitted, musicians played and vendors brought items for sale like baked goods, homemade peanut butter, soaps, copper creations and beard oils to join the varieties of fresh produce.
Huse, his wife, Kelly, and his brother, Alan, have been busy preparing to plant crops without using any insecticides or pesticides. Alan plants crops like watermelons, pumpkins and cantaloupes on a farm adjacent to Hope Farms. Kelly Huse plans to add annual and perennial flowers to the market next season, and Steve Huse has begun growing mushrooms.
"My grandfather bought this farm in 1939, and he had 120 acres — made a good living on 120 acres — of course you could do that back then," Huse said. "Nowadays, if you don't do specialty crops, you can't make a living doing this. If I was doing soybeans and corn and wheat like he did, there's no way I could make enough to live."
Huse raises each crop like a child. He starts the seedlings in a room with growing lights in his shed. Next, they grow more in tables inside his greenhouse. When they're large enough they're planted in the soil in one of two enclosed high tunnels, where a plastic mulch layer over the crop rows conserves water and drip tape provides irrigation.
Spring greens, lettuce and cabbage are still growing inside the high tunnel thanks to the warm conditions so far. He plans to pull an all-nighter during the upcoming full moon to plant seeds and take advantage of the strong gravitational pull.
"How many farmers can say they've got a personal relationship with every plant that they put in?" Huse said. "I do. I start them from seed, I transplant them, I move them."
Huse said it's the hardest job he's ever had. He makes his own compost from chicken manure and leaves and he recently received a welcome donation of two semi-loads of cow manure from a friend. The mulch layer keeps rain from splashing up on the plants and bringing pathogens onto the crops controlling disease and weeds.
Huse said plans are in the works for a vendor's meeting in mid-March, and it will be open to the public. And he expects the strong growth to continue into next season, with more vendors and variety of goods in store.
More information and regular updates about the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market are available by visiting the market's Facebook page or hannibalparks.org/hcpfm/.