HANNIBAL — Special Olympics basketball teams are beginning their practices at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Hannibal Special Olympics team practice 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Nov. 2 and practice through March.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — Special Olympics basketball teams are beginning their practices at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Hannibal Special Olympics team practice 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Nov. 2 and practice through March.
“We are honored to give these athletes a place to play each week,” Jenna McDonald, recreation supervisor at Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said.
The Rec Center stays open to the public while practice is going on, however a court is reserved for Special Olympics.
The entire team is called Hannibal Hawks Special Olympics team. The members are divided into smaller teams, depending on skill level. Some teams play 3-on-3 games and some teams practice dribbling, shooting and passing. They have several tournaments planned for the year, including one in January and March.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization: with nearly 4 million athletes in more than 170 countries. Kathy Butler, community coordinator for Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled, said the athletes discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success as they play sports.
Butler is seeking coaches to help at practices and games and can be contacted at 712-355-0012.
“Once you volunteer with these athletes, a whole new world opens up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.