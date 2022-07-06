HANNIBAL — Sunday is Christmas in July Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Children 5-17 who bring in an unwrapped new toy for the Toys for Tots program gets in free at the pool, which is open noon to 6 p.m.
Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri provides toys for about 600 children during the holiday season. More than 250 low-income families qualified last year for Toys for Tots assistance in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Lewis Counties. Managerial support for Toys for Tots locally is provided by Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.