Special guests coming to Wizard of Oz Days in Hannibal

Wizard of Oz Days will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mark Twain Cave Complex, 300 Cave Hollow Road. Admission is $3, and children under two years of age are free. Special guests include Judy Garland's Joe Luft and several stars from the Little House on The Prairie TV show playing characters from The Wizard of Oz. Vendors, authors, artists and an interactive experience called Lizards of Oz are among the highlights of the day.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Everyone is invited to visit the 2022 Missouri Wizard of Oz Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mark Twain Cave Complex, 300 Cave Hollow Road.

The event will celebrate 100 years of the legendary Judy Garland. Garland's son, Joe Luft will be a special guest. Featured guests from the Little House on the Prairie TV show will be Alison Arngrim (Nasty Nellie Oleson) playing the Wicked Witch of the West, Charlotte (Miss Beadle) playing Glinda, the good witch and Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace Ingalls) as Dorothy Gale.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.