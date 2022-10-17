Special guests coming to Wizard of Oz Days in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — Everyone is invited to visit the 2022 Missouri Wizard of Oz Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mark Twain Cave Complex, 300 Cave Hollow Road.
The event will celebrate 100 years of the legendary Judy Garland. Garland's son, Joe Luft will be a special guest. Featured guests from the Little House on the Prairie TV show will be Alison Arngrim (Nasty Nellie Oleson) playing the Wicked Witch of the West, Charlotte (Miss Beadle) playing Glinda, the good witch and Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace Ingalls) as Dorothy Gale.
Guests will be at the festival all day signing autographs and will have merchandise available for sale.
The Wizard of Oz Festival will feature Wizard of Oz Characters, vendors of all types, Oz artists and authors from across the country, the Stevens old-fashioned marionette Puppet Show, costume contests, the Wizard’s Magic Show, Oz collectible vendors, authors & artists, live shows and other attractions.
The Dino Encounters will feature the Lizards of Oz — an interactive and immersive experience including bounce houses, dinosaur rides, puzzles and bone digs.
Admission for the event is $3 and children under the age of two are free.
