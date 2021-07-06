Spartan Light Metal Products Inc. awarded 2020 Excellent Quality Award

HANNIBAL — Spartan Light Metal Products has been recognized for the 11th straight year by Toyota at their annual supplier awards. The company's Hannibal plant has again been confirmed as one of a very select number of suppliers to achieve this honor.
Spartan Light Metal Products is a family-owned, full-service supplier of powertrain and structural aluminum and magnesium die cast products for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company has more than 1,000 employees with manufacturing facilities located in in Hannibal, Mexico, Mo. and Sparta, Ill. Spartan Light Metal Products has just begun production at its fourth manufacturing facility placed next door to their existing Mexico, Mo. manufacturing plant. The facility, named "Spartan LMP", has two 4,200-ton high-pressure die cast machines to support large structural and powertrain parts.
Currently celebrating 25 years, Toyota's Annual Business Meeting allows Toyota Motor North America to discuss business objectives with 600 direct and indirect suppliers in preparation for its upcoming fiscal year. Each year, TMNA recognizes suppliers who exceeded the company's expectations in several categories.
"Toyota collaborates with each of our supplier partners in order to build vehicles with high safety, quality and reliability standards to meet and exceed our customer's expectation," said Robert Young, Group Vice President, TMNA Research & Development Purchasing Supplier Development. "We are pleased to recognize those in our supply base who exceed our high performance targets and allow us to build 'ever better vehicles' for our North American customers. We know that 2020 was a difficult year, so their ability to perform at this level is especially impressive. We thank them and their team members for their tremendous support, partnership and commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration."
"We at Spartan are so honored to once again be recognized by Toyota. We will continue to work hard every day to deliver high quality products to our valued partner," said Tom Messner, CEO at Spartan Light Metal Products.