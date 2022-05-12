Southeast accounting grad to launch her career at KPMG

STAFF REPORT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Since high school, Hannah Kroencke has known she wanted a career in business and accounting.
“I was an active member in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and I appreciated the work we did in that club, and it prompted me to look into potential careers in the business field,” she said. “During my junior year of high school, I took an introductory accounting course because I had always claimed math to be my favorite subject growing up. I found the assignments to be pretty exciting and understood the subject rather well.”
Kroencke, of Bowling Green, will realize her aspirations when she graduates from Southeast on Saturday with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting and a business analytics minor.
During her time at Southeast, Kroencke found opportunities that allowed her to cultivate entrepreneurship experiences and hone her business skills.
As a freshman and sophomore, she lived in the Business Learning Community, becoming a Resident Assistant leading this community her junior year. Her senior year, she was an RA for the SEMO Startups (Entrepreneurship) Learning Community, helping her fellow students to design and implement a small business idea.
She also joined the university’s chapter of Beta Alpha Psi International Honor Society for Accounting, serving as the chapter secretary and vice president.
Her enthusiasm for business and accounting led her to complete internships with the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center in 2019 and KPMG in 2021.
Kroencke’s next goals are to pass the Certified Public Accountant Exam this summer before joining KPMG as a full-time audit associate in September.
