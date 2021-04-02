STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced the South Fork Recreation Area will reopen for public use Saturday, April 3.
Visitors are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area, as heavy equipment operation and material hauling will be occurring along the primary access road within the area. Visitors should expect minor periodic delays due to required traffic controls for public safety purposes.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.