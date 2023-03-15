Sousa honored by Governor’s Council on Disability

Brock Sousa

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Brock Sousa, a teacher at Hannibal High School (HHS), was recently honored by the Governor's Council on Disability (GCD) as part of the 31st Annual Inclusion Award and the 10th Annual Youth Leadership Award program. 

The Inclusion Award and Honorable Mention are presented annually to recognize private and public employers, individuals and organizations that have successfully included people with disabilities in education, employment, housing, leisure activities, universal design and website accessibility.

