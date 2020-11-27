HANNIBAL — The Solstice Sojourn nature program at 1 p.m. Dec. 20, will show the benefits of nature's periods of dormancy during the shortest day of the year. Hannibal Parks & Recreation interpreter guide Gale Rublee will lead the program.
“What does nature teach us about being dormant? There is value in slowing down, going within, and resting in order to survive the harsh conditions of winter," Rublee said. "Life is continuing even while it waits for the sunlight and warmth to return. Let’s enjoy the quiet of the shortest day of the year while looking for the promise of spring.”
Participants are urged to dress for the weather. There will be a hike along an unpaved trail.
Reservations are requested to keep numbers down, and opportunities are available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.