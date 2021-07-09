Solo production adds new dimension to knowledge of Molly Brown's life

HANNIBAL — Erin Kelley has performed in Chicago, St. Louis and New York over the past 35 years, coming to Hannibal in 2019 to form her professional theater company, Gilded Age Stage. The company’s inaugural solo performance, “MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown” will begin Aug. 4.
Kelley has been a regular visitor to Hannibal and all of the Mark Twain-related attractions as she grew up in southern Illinois. Her first extended creative visit to America’s Hometown came in 2015, when she performed in a solo show at Bluff City Theater about Samuel Clemens’ family’s servant and caregiver, Katy Leary. Today, she is rehearsing in anticipation of her company’s inaugural show, highlighting the philanthropy and activism of Margaret “Molly” Tobin Brown and showing her warmth, laughter and selflessness.
“I thought, ‘what would be of interest to people in Hannibal for a solo show?’,” she said. “And it took one second — Margaret Tobin Brown. It was a no-brainer.”
Kelley enjoys the work of Debbie Reynolds, but she said the script of “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” “limits the scope” of who Brown was as a person. Kelley reached out to Lisa Marks in December 2020, former owner of the Molly Brown Birthplace Museum, to discuss making a performance focusing on Brown’s life in the 1920s and 1930s. After Marks said yes, Kelley’s research began, taking her to the Molly Brown Birthplace Museum and in search of various documents, photos and accounts.
Kelley knew a bit about Brown’s activism and philanthropy before her research began, but she didn’t know about Brown’s efforts to support Titanic survivors after the crash. Brown was self-taught, she could speak five languages, kept abreast of current politics and ran for Senate two times.
Kelley is excited to return to live theater again, noting the audience members are also a character in the performance, with their gasps, laughter, silence and other shows of emotion. She noted live theater is “just now crawling back” after mid March 2020, and it affected performers and audiences across the country who loved the live arts.
Kelley looks forward to showing people how Brown would give people an item if they liked it, and how her selfless attitude shone through in her actions. After she finished her research, Kelley wrote the screenplay in five weeks. She is still developing the show and perfecting her character every day leading up to the performances.
“The show, I have to say, is probably the quickest of the shows I’ve written,” Kelley said. “I just felt a kindred spirit with her. I just instantly loved her, quite honestly. Maybe that sounds over the top, but she has such an incredible range of accomplishments, that I think people are going to be surprised — very surprised — even people who think they know a lot about her.”
In the future, Kelley will present two shows. She wrote “Portrait of My People” 10 years ago to bring awareness of the fight for Native rights while delving into her family’s Cherokee Nation and Shawnee heritage, including her direct ancestor Tecumseh. The show includes images like Kelley’s great-grandfather Ben in Washington, D.C. and other family members’ efforts in the plight which continues today. Kelley will also present an adaption about Leary titled “You Caught Me Dancing”.
Kelley is looking forward to performing at Planters Barn Theater, with the opportunity to perform “MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown” at 3 p.m., before Richard Garey’s Mark Twain Himself show at 5 p.m. Kelley’s show will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays from Aug. 4 to Sept. 24, at Planters Barn Theater, 319 N. Main St. in Hannibal.
Tickets can be purchased at gildedagestage.com or at the box office a half-hour before showtime.