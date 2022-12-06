HANNIBAL — Dozens of Continental Cement Co. employees gathered along Mo. 79 for a solidarity event on Monday evening, as a "batlight" shone on the plant with the message: "Continental Cement, Fair Contract Now, United Steel Workers".

Ron Wilkey, sub-director for District 11 United Steelworkers, explained the event showed that members of the USW Local 11-205 supported the Union Bargaining Committee's decision to reject a contract proposal from Continental Cement. He said contract negotiation meetings began March 17, and the original contract expired May 1. About 120 employees represented by the Union have been working without a contract since October, when the last of several contract extensions expired.

