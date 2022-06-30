HANNIBAL — Bats aren’t the only wildlife to be found in Sodalis Nature Preserve. A Night Hike to explore “Creatures of the Night” will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation Interpreter Guide Gale Rublee will lead the night hike.
“Many animals come out in the early evening besides the bats,” she said. “Ever heard of the term crepuscular? Let’s listen and look for signs of crepuscular creatures and learn about their role in the web of life. “
The full Night Hike program lasts about 90 minutes and follows a paved trail.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations are requested by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation offers nature programs to fulfill the mission of contributing to the community’s health and well-being and encourage the use of parks and facilities.
