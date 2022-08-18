HANNIBAL — Kirsten Alvey-Mudd remembers being fascinated at an early age by the large clusters of bats living in the abandoned limestone quarries on Hannibal's South Side.
She loved to go in the caves and play, and she shared her passion in a school project when she was 9 years old. After Alvey-Mudd grew up, she left Hannibal and pursued her career as a bat biologist.
Ten years ago, the executive director and founder of Missouri Bat Census was back in her hometown, playing an instrumental role in forming a vital bat hibernaculum that has been embraced by the community and partners across the state.
On Friday, she joined city employees and members of the Cave Research Foundation — who mapped out the 20.1 miles of underground caves — to perform maintenance, make repairs and install new no trespassing signs to the 34 gates designed to keep humans out but allow bats to fly in and out freely.
Alvey-Mudd said the repairs were a concerted effort among Hannibal Parks and Recreation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Cave Research Foundation and Missouri Cave Foundation.
Crews painstakingly made their way through the network of trails to each gate, taking care of issues resulting from settling ground, animal intrusion and trespassing attempts. At each gate, they performed tasks like filling holes with concrete and making repairs with drills and welders using custom-cut sections of solid and diamond-plate steel.
Sodalis Nature Preserve's creation began in 2012, when a researcher with Missouri Bat Census was searching for little brown bats for a research project. She needed to find a large population of bats, so that she could bring several back to the laboratory and leave a large number in their natural habitat.
Alvey-Mudd knew just the place.
In February 2012, she contacted the landowner and received permission to enter the caves. She looked up and immediately knew they were endangered Indiana bats. She shared photos with her good friend, Shelly Colatskie, a bat ecologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Colatske had never seen so many of the endangered species in one location in her life. Within a few days, five people representing U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Bat Census returned to begin documenting the population in the abandoned quarries.
Alvey-Mudd emphasized how a spirit of teamwork has been a common thread from the start.
"When I discovered it in 2012, everybody understood from day one how significant this site was," she said. "If it wasn't the world's largest, it was going to be the second-largest."
Alvey-Mudd knew all the people involved needed to move quickly to protect the bats. Over the years, the landowner had dealt with trespassing, vandalism and lots of ATVs entering the 185 acres of property destined to become a nature preserve. She described the issue as a "perpetual battle", so it took a team effort to make it all happen.
The transformation began in earnest, with funds secured in 2014 and the property officially acquired that year. The gates were installed during the summer of 2015, along with extensive cleanup efforts to remove debris.
"I'm so proud of the city — of the town I grew up in — my fellow citizens have embraced this," she said, noting neighbors close to the Patchen St. trailhead informed her no one was supposed to be driving up there, demonstrating a local layer of security for the bats' habitat.
She said there haven't been many violations of the gates — which is a federal crime — because the community has embraced Sodalis Nature Preserve and its importance. And from the day the paved trails were opened to the public, it has provided recreation to countless visitors.
She sees people enjoying the area every time she visits — including babies in strollers, children on their tricycles, bicyclists getting a full workout and senior citizens out getting a little exercise.
The maintenance and repair work on Friday came at a ideal time, Alvey-Mudd explained. In a bat's life cycle, mid-October till around Thanksgiving is their mating season, known as "fall swarm". They return to the quarries to set up their homes, and they forage for food to fatten up. The bats go into hibernation from around Feb. 15 on.
The hibernation period ceases between the end of February to middle of April, depending on the weather. When the Indiana bats fly out, another species calls Sodalis home. A maternity colony of endangered gray bats come to the quarries to give birth to their pups in the summertime.
The mother raise their pups beginning May 15, and the young bats are able to fly on their own by early- to mid-August.
During winter, Sodalis Nature Preserve is home to the endangered Indiana bat, big brown bats, tri-color bats, gray bats, Northern long-eared bats, which are a federal species of concern on the verge of being listed as endangered.
Alvey-Mudd said researchers come from all over the world to study the bats. Projects are often underway inside and outside the caves, including weather pattern and barometric condition studies and capturing projects to assess genetics, diseases and effects on the bats from pesticides, insecticides and herbicides.
She said research efforts have led to securing additional easements for roosting trees for the Indiana bats — the additional protection is possible because of the knowledge gleaned from their winter home.
"It's a whole package. Finding a critical key like this is just the beginning,"Alvey-Mudd said. There are so many things that can play out of this, which is nice."
