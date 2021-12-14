HANNIBAL — The repair of one of the Sodalis Nature Preserve’s gates will be taking place in the near future, according to Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services.
“We have one gate that is really hard to get to that has some steel that is off. We are going to do a project where we fix that,” he said during the most recent meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
The funds which will pay for the repair, which Dorian estimated will cost less than $1,000, will come from a special endowment fund that was established when it was decided to place gates at all potential entrances to the former mine.
“It (this endowment fund) is for the gates,” he said. “We can’t touch that (endowment) money (set aside for gates), but we can make a request (to use some of the funds). So far we have not used any of the endowment money (set aside for gates).”
The endowment fund for gates did not come about by chance. According to Dorian, the city requested that money be earmarked for gates years ago when the possibility of installing gates was first raised.
“This is $600,000 worth of gates,” he said. “And 20 years from now we’re not going to be able to afford this (replacement gates) so they (Conservation Fund) agreed to put that in there so that when the money grows we can replace the gates when it is time.”
While the gates which block all the potential entrances to the former mine will remain steel, gate material changes are under consideration elsewhere in Sodalis.
“We are talking about changing to metal the gates at the entrance to the trails. They are currently wooden, but we’re looking to change those to metal,” Dorian said, adding that two of the wooden trail gates are in need of repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.