Sock Hop ticket deadline is March 25

Debbie Ingram plays the piano for a previous Raintree Arts Council Encore evening of dinner and music. This year's event, a 1950s Sock Hop, is Saturday, April 1. Ticket deadline is Saturday, March 25. Information is available by calling 573-754-0335.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Hey, daddio, if you can’t get your thrill on “Blueberry Hill,” you might try the Apple Shed in Clarksville.

That’s where Raintree Arts Council’s Encore fund-raiser will offer a 1950s Sock Hop on Saturday, April 1.

