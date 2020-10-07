Soccer club blends fun, competitive skills

HANNIBAL — The members of Northeast United Soccer Club took to the field Tuesday evening at the Norfolk and Southern Multi Sports Complex, ready to practice drills for their second friendly scrimmage the Quincy United Soccer Club this weekend.
Director Gilberto Romero said Marcelo Beroiza started the soccer club in 2009 in Hannibal. Beroiza's program began as an academy for youth to sharpen their soccer skills at the YMCA of Hannibal. Today, the club includes 68 players born between 2008 and 2013. The club's team of 16 players practicing on Tuesday included 10 athletes from Hannibal and New London and six athletes from Quincy.
Romero directed the team into pairs to play a fast-paced mixture of tennis and soccer as they engaged in good-natured competition. The friendly scrimmages with teams from the Quincy United Club began the previous weekend — the youth and their families are looking forward to a second series of friendly scrimmages beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Romero said it was "fantastic to see all the families come out" to see their relatives play, spreading out for safety on the large field. The youth enjoyed the experience, and he said everyone is looking forward to a return of the weekend games.
"It's just fun to watch the kids out there and play and enjoy the sport — at a level a little bit more than recreational," Romero said. "It gets them to think a little bit more, at this point it's a little bit more competitive. That part right there is very pleasing for us to see."
The athletes practiced different drills to boost their competitive skills with support from Romero, Lance Privett and Ryan Rapp, team manager and assistant coach. Romero said the team is gearing up for tournament play Oct. 23 in St. Louis.
The teams each have a captain who displays strong leadership qualities. Eli Clayton, 10, shared what he's responsible for when he and his teammates take the field.
"I can almost control everything with the goalie," Clayton said, sharing how the scrimmages are preparing him for tournament play. "I'm definitely nervous, but I'm getting used to it with the scrimmages."
The Northeast United Soccer Club's friendly scrimmages with the Quincy United Soccer Club will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Norfolk and Southern Multi Sports Complex, 621 Warren Barrett Drive.