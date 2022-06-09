HANNIBAL — A craft show, yard games and a Biker Blessing promise a day of fun for all ages in the grassy area near The Snack Shack on Hannibal's Southside.
The Snack Shack's owner, Nickie Shepherd, is looking forward to a unique event with something for just about everyone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 800 Birch St.
Easter, Christmas and Halloween celebrations have been a big success, and Shepherd is thrilled for an event which will fill the lawn with activities, blessings and tasty food.
The Summer Fling Craft Show begins at 11 a.m. with about 20 vendors offering creations such as jewelry, clothing, homemade dog treats and books — a favorite for children. Shepherd will serve hot dogs, chips and sno-cones throughout the day.
Yard games like chess, a washer toss, and ladder ball will provide smiles for visitors of all ages. A pastor from the neighborhood will bless bikes of all kinds at 1 p.m. He will stay for personal blessings until about 5 p.m.
Shepherd hopes for nice weather that Saturday, and she is thankful for the City of Hannibal allowing her to use an adjoining grassy lot for more space. She is excited to have the area filled with activities and vendors for families and visitors of all ages to enjoy a fun-filled Saturday.
Shepherd enjoys welcoming folks for events while giving back to the community. The Biker Blessing and Summer Fling Craft Show — along with a Back-to-School event Aug. 6 to collect school supplies for A.D. Stowell Elementary School — are shaping up to be the largest events of the year.
Shepherd loves interacting with her customers, sitting outside at one of the picnic tables to visit when she gets a chance. September marks the one-year anniversary for her business. She and her husband started out small, with a menu that has steadily expanded through input from customers who stop by and see her posts on Facebook.
Two menu items — Brandon's Breakfast and a house specialty called Shawn's Sauce — got their names from customers who visit Shepherd regularly. She is proud to offer a full menu with constantly changing daily specials.
"It is awesome and we're growing," she said, noting how she was open all winter. "It's the best location. I wouldn't move from here."
Shepherd is looking forward to installing a sign displaying the variety of menu items she serves. She can't wait for Independence Day and the opportunity to celebrate with folks who stop by during National Tom Sawyer Days.
A large crowd turns out each day she's open — especially during the lunch hour. Shepherd continues to ask customers from all over town how they feel about the daily special and other items.
"We're definitely growing, and the word is getting out there," she said. "We still see new people. The more people we get, the more new people we get, because of word-of-mouth."
