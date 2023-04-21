'Smooth as Ice' sweetens Broadway

HANNIBAL — A sweet new addition to Broadway offers a variety of frozen treats and other delights — and it all started with a senior trip three years ago.
Melody and Darin Reynolds, owners of "Smooth as Ice," got the idea for their business when they took their middle daughter for a trip to Gulf Shores, Ala. after she graduated from Mark Twain High School in 2020. The family tried shaved ice and loved it, opening the door for a business that has been growing ever since.
When the Reynolds family returned home outside of Center, Mo., they built a small trailer from the ground up. They began by selling smoothies and shaved ice. During the first year, they started offering Ice Cream Factory ice cream.
Last year, they purchased a larger trailer and began visiting several events in the region, including employee appreciation events at Continental Cement, General Mills and BASF. In addition, the "Smooth as Ice" trailer has become a fixture at festivals such as Twain on Main.
With supplies in several different locations, lots of traveling and limited space in the trailer, Melody Reynolds said expansion to add a storefront sounded like a great idea.
Reynolds works full-time at Hannibal Regional Hospital, and she came across an ideal spot at 623 Broadway, across from Great Rivers Bank and Hannibal Realty. The soft opening was on Friday, April 14, with plans to serve 50 invited guests. Within one-and-a-half hours, they served 86 customers. The following day was the first full day of business.
Smooth as Ice transitioned to offering Bliss Artisan Ice Cream, which is made entirely from hand-crafted ingredients. Representatives from the Tell City Ind.-based company came down to train employees on how to uniformly scoop the ice cream.
Reynolds explained she has 18 flavors at a time in the case, and flavors such as Brownie Batter Chunk, Pecan Pie, German Chocolate Cake, Red Velvet, Cake Batter and Mississippi Mud and Double Vanilla will be constantly rotated so customers can return and try new options.
The menu features a variety of homemade specialties, and Reynolds said the goal has been to make sure everything is affordable so the whole family can enjoy the experience. After the COVID pandemic, Reynolds sees the storefront as a great opportunity for people to gather and enjoy their favorite menu items together.
Treats include homemade popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, edible cookie dough bites, root beer floats, milkshakes and banana splits — which Reynolds noted were extremely popular during the opening evening. So far, she has heard nothing but rave reviews from customers.
Reynolds shared how the newest chapter for the business has been joyful, and her family is looking forward to a successful season and the opportunity to continue to grow.
"It's been great. I'm a nurse by trade, and I love people," she said. "But this is so not nursing — it's just very different — and you meet a lot of interesting people. I've definitely made a lot of connections with folks."
Smooth as Ice will be serving up specialties during Doyle Difference Event. Currently, hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of occasional Mondays as well. Reynolds said after Memorial Day weekend, the store will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The ambiance inside the store is bright and cheerful, with wood tongue and groove flooring setting off colorful Scrabble tiles spelling out treat names. Reynolds said building owner Matt Davis has been incredibly supportive throughout the process.
Reynolds loves to add special touches to the homemade items, serving treats to children with color-changing spoons and straws. She shared that customers can expect great service, a family-oriented atmosphere and "great products all around".
"We put a little extra love in our products," she said.
Reynolds had a fun interaction with a four-year-old visitor who told her he only liked vanilla ice cream. When he was finished, he had ice cream "from his nose to his chin." She asked him what he thought about it.
"It was double good," he replied.
Looking ahead, Reynolds is excited to be a part of the Juneteenth Celebration and partnering with Hannibal Regional Hospital for an event to give a portion of proceeds back. Smooth as Ice typically travels within a 60-mile radius, and visits to New London Park Days, Center Park Days and a return to Continental Cement are all in the works.
More information is available by visiting the Smooth as Ice Facebook page, calling 573-248-5036 or emailing Smoothasice2021@gmail.com.
