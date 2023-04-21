'Smooth as Ice' sweetens Broadway

Melody Reynolds, co-owner of "Smooth as Ice" with her husband, Darin, smiles from behind the counter of the business' new storefront at 623 Broadway. The family still brings their mobile trailer to events throughout the region, and they are excited for a new way to serve a wide variety of homemade sweet treats in downtown Hannibal.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A sweet new addition to Broadway offers a variety of frozen treats and other delights — and it all started with a senior trip three years ago.

Melody and Darin Reynolds, owners of "Smooth as Ice," got the idea for their business when they took their middle daughter for a trip to Gulf Shores, Ala. after she graduated from Mark Twain High School in 2020. The family tried shaved ice and loved it, opening the door for a business that has been growing ever since. 

