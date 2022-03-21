Smith joins Douglass Community Services

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Community radio-personality Harold Smith is the new RSVP Coordinator at Douglass Community Services.
The RSVP Coordinator solicits volunteers for various community programs. Volunteers use their lifetime of experience to make a significant impact in the community.
“With his ability to engage people and his knowledge of our community, Harold is a natural to lead the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Douglass,” said Community Outreach Initiatives Director LeAndra Bridgeman.
Smith grew up in Pike County, Missouri and Illinois. He comes to Douglass as RSVP Coordinator after 50 years in broadcast and print media, including over 21 years at KHMO in Hannibal. Harold has also spent time as a Lay Speaker and an auctioneer. He enjoys rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and watching NCIS.
“Over my years in the media, I developed a great respect for the people and the programs of Douglass Community Services. To be allowed now to be a part of the Douglass team is an opportunity for which I am humbled and grateful,” he said.
Harold and his wife, Karla, live in Winchester, Ill. with fur-kids Frosty and Abbey. Harold has two sons and seven grandchildren.
