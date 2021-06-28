HANNIBAL — Juliet Smith has been hired as Douglass Community Services’ first Workforce Development Director.
Through the activities of the Workforce Development department, Douglass Community Services is committed to assisting people to develop the skills needed to find and retain gainful employment.
“Juliet has a strong background in community networking and serving youth,” Douglass’ Chief of Operations Julie Mitchell said. “Her experience with at-risk youth and community resource coordination will be an asset to the program.”
"Workforce development is extremely important for youth today. I am looking forward to working with Kids in Motion, CASA and all the other exciting programs at Douglass Community Services to encourage a future driven mentality," Smith said.
The Workforce Development houses the Kids in Motion program, Connections to Success, and the Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.