MONROE CITY, Mo. — Deb Brown is bringing her unique approach and fresh ideas to the region with a Small Town Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Monroe City, Mo.
Brown and Becky McCray founded Save Your Town, and they take a grassroots approach to assisting community members, leaders, businesses and other groups in bringing vitality back to small towns. The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments is hosting the event, and Brown will spend four days visiting communities throughout the MTCOG’s eight-county region before presenting ideas on how to fill up vacant buildings and revitalize small towns in the area.
During each visit, Brown talks with as many residents as possible, asking them what they want for their community. She observes the community’s assets, taking note of businesses, civic organizations and the presence of empty buildings — which are generally located downtown.
Among the visits planned is a trip to Palmyra, Mo., where Brown will speak at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Sesquicentennial Building in Flower City Park.
Brown will talk about filling empty buildings during the morning presentation at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 S. Main St. During the afternoon session, she will focus on “looking forward to the future”.
Brown will share some ideas about how to fill empty buildings, beginning with simple solutions. She said cleaning windows, trimming weeds and sweeping the sidewalk make a positive step forward. Sometimes, community members can work with the building owner to set up a display in the windows, like a large historical photograph or artwork from local students.
“Those are just some simple ideas to at least make the building look like it’s getting a little love — like it has a purpose for being, and it’s just waiting to be filled,” she said.
There are many solutions for filling the buildings as well. Brown will recommend approaches like combining three or four businesses within one building, or opening the front portion up until more vendors arrive for expansion to move forward.
When community members give one building attention, the improvements create a snowball effect.
“When one building really starts to look a little spiffy, even some of the open businesses will be ‘I’d better sweep my sidewalk and clean my windows, or maybe I can rearrange my window and try something different,” she said.
A recent trend has shown more people moving to small towns for reasons like coming back to their hometown to raise a family or looking for a safer community with a lower cost of living for remote work.
Brown said everyone is invited to the workshop as well as the community visits. The schedule and more information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments at 573-565-2203.
“I’m excited about the future for rural towns. Those that are open to new ideas, it’s been proven by the Iowa State University Extension,” she said. “They did a 20-year study in 99 towns, and they found that the towns that are open to new ideas are going to be the communities that survive.
Brown is eager to show how community members can put new ideas into motion.
“So letting go of some of the ‘we’ve always done it this way’ and listening to what people want and trying new things is going to go a long way for our small towns,” she said.
More information about Save Your Town is available by visiting saveyour.town