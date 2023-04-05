HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday to Hannibal Middle School for a report of a commercial fire alarm.
While firefighters were enroute, they received a report that a paper towel dispenser was on fire but had been extinguished.
Upon arrival on scene, firefighters found students and staff had safely evacuated the building. The locker room area was filled with smoke and the fire had been extinguished with a fire extinguisher by Hannibal Public School staff members.
The paper towel dispenser was removed from the building and the Hannibal Fire Department provided ventilation to clear the smoke from building. The fire alarm was reset, and everyone was allowed to come back in the building and resume their day.
The incident is being investigated by the Hannibal Police Department and the Juvenile Office.
