Small Business Saturday to feature numerous deals, holiday experiences

HANNIBAL — Downtown Hannibal is glowing with holiday spirit, and a busy Black Friday reflected a comeback and Small Business Saturday promising even more special deals and holiday activities.
Businesses throughout Hannibal’s historic downtown district are decorated with garland, tinsel, lights and other shining symbols of the holiday season. The Victorian Festival of Christmas includes festivities each weekend leading up to Christmas Eve. Katy Welch, who leads the Victorian Festival of Christmas committee and is the owner of Java Jive, said a brisk Friday at Java Jive and neighboring businesses echoed business exceeding
“They’re having a really busy start today, so I think we’re going to see a lot of people downtown this weekend,” Welch said. “We had a real busy Wednesday also, which gives us an indication that a lot of people have come back home for the holidays.”
Stores are putting on a variety of specials and sales for Small Business Saturday, including discounts, free items with the purchase of a certain amount of item, along with product demonstrations like handcrafted Christmas ornaments. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., children can celebrate Mark Twain’s Birthday with treats and activities hosted by Tom and Becky Ambassadors at the Mark Twain Museum. The Beard and Moustache Contest will follow at 3 p.m.
Santa will be in his house at Hill and Main Streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And he will return until 7 p.m., following the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The Christmas Tree Lighting festivities begin at 5 p.m., hosted by the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum. The Salvation Army Brass Band will kick the celebration off with a performance at the Hill St. bandstand. Next, the large community Christmas tree and Boyhood Home Garden will be illuminated to welcome the holidays.
Welch looks forward to a fun-filled weekend with the Victorian Festival of Christmas transforming the atmosphere. She commended Hannibal Parks and Recreation crews for setting up the wreaths and snowmen lining Main St. and the large holiday lighted display on Third St. Mark Twain Museum staff members have also been busy preparing the tree, setting up the annual Gingerbread House Contest and preparing Santa’s house for visitors.
“It’s going to be a really nice time,” Welch said, noting the weather is expected to be pleasant. “It’ll be a really good day for being downtown and shopping.”
Overall, businesses are witnessing a resurgence with more customers stopping by.
“I think things are definitely showing signs of recovery. I know for us; we’re starting to see numbers bigger than 2019 even, so that’s a really, really good sign,” Welch said.
Weekend festivities continue through the holiday season, with the O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees taking place Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 5 and the Jaycees Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Babes in Toyland Parade starts at 4 p.m., followed Downtown Living Windows from 5-8 p.m. and the Music, Marshmallows and Mistletoe Snowball Toss at 6 p.m. The evening will also feature the Gingerbread House Contest from 5-8 p.m.
Brady Novak, who was a Tom Sawyer Ambassador in 2007-2008, was enjoying the downtown shopping and festive atmosphere with his brother, Cory, and friends Joseph Bridges, Jeff Bridges, Amber Bailey and Megan Jonker.
“I live in St. Charles now, but we always come back to see family around the holidays or any time there’s festivals going on in Hannibal,” he said. “It’s really neat seeing how they’ve continued to develop the Main St. district, and it’s neat how they’ve brought the historic colors back to the architecture down here. So, it’s really neat seeing small-town America keep everything on the up-and-up.”
A full schedule of events is available by visiting historichannibalmo.com/christmas or visiting the Facebook page with the tag @VictorianChristmasinHannibal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.