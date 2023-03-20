FLORIDA, Mo. — Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida.
One hundred quilts or more will be displayed throughout the museum's two galleries and around the little cabin where Mark Twain was born.
This year's theme is "The Seasons of Our Lives". Everyone goes through "seasons" in their lives such as childhood/school years, further education, marriage or employment, child rearing, retirement, traveling and loss. Each person's goals, aspirations and realities are as individual as their fingerprints. Entrants will have the chance to express their favorite "seasons".
Additional quilt categories will include hand-quilted or hand-pieced quilts; other quilted items, such as clothing, totes and pillows; small quilts (baby or miniature); and miscellaneous bed-size quilts or wall-hangings.
The quilts will be judged in each category, and ribbons and prizes will be awarded.
A live quilt-related presentation will be offered on Saturday. Admission to the quilt show and presentation is free.
More information and requests for a quilt entry form are available by calling Marianne Bodine at 573-248- 9983 or Laurie Gossett at 660-353-0600. An entry form is also available by visiting shorturl.at/byDF6.
