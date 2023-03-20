FLORIDA, Mo. — Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida.

One hundred quilts or more will be displayed throughout the museum's two galleries and around the little cabin where Mark Twain was born.

