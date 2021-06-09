JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nearly one in five Missourians receives emergency food assistance each year.
Through these challenging times, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognizes the need to obtain and distribute food to hungry Missourians. Team members across the state collected donations throughout the month of April for distribution at one of the over 1,500 Feeding Missouri agencies located in their communities.
The statewide food drive wrapped up recently with over 2 tons of non-perishable food and $23,515 in donations.
In efforts to bring awareness to food insecurities around the state, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance and Feeding Missouri will continue to work together throughout 2021.
More information about food insecurity in Missouri is available by visiting feedingmissouri.org.