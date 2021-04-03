HANNIBAL — Six individuals will be seeking spots on the Hannibal Board of Education when voters go to the polls on Tuesday.
Four candidates, Tysa Coleman, Laura Judlowe, Paul Ewert and Justin Parker, are seeking to fill the two conventional three-year terms that will be up for election. Parker is an incumbent.
Two men, Brad Kurz and Dr. Jeff Evans, are running to serve out the remainder of an unexpired two-year term. While Kurz’s name will appear on the ballot, Evans is mounting a write-in campaign. Kurz is currently a member of the Hannibal school board.