Sims faces arraignment in murder case

HANNIBAL — The defendant charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of a Hannibal man will be arraigned in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court following a Monday hearing.
Justin J.W. Sims, 30, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge John Jackson in Marion County Associate Court. After evidence was presented, the court determined there was probable cause in the case, ordering Sims to appear for arraignment at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.
Matthew Radefeld represents the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state.
A warrant was issued Dec. 31 for Justin J.W. Sims, 32. He faces charges with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The Hannibal Police Department said at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, officers were called on a report of shots fired to a business in the 600 block of Broadway.
Upon arrival, officers found Anthony Migel Miller, 24, of Hannibal, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, and Miller was pronounced dead.
Police said officers found Sims within a block and arrested him without incident.
Sims is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.