Sims faces arraignment in murder case

HANNIBAL — The defendant charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of a Hannibal man will be arraigned in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court following a Monday hearing.

Justin J.W. Sims, 30, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge John Jackson in Marion County Associate Court. After evidence was presented, the court determined there was probable cause in the case, ordering Sims to appear for arraignment at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.

