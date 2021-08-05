QUINCY, Ill. — Area community members ages 64 and up are invited to attend an informational seminar on how being a Kroc Member and Silver Sneakers member can add up to big savings for loved ones who are headed off to college.
This free-to-attend seminar is hosted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill.
Rick Thomas, with Thomas Family Insurance, will be the seminar presenter. Seminar attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the Tuition Rewards program available through Silver Sneakers, and how members taking care of their own health by visiting The Kroc Center can also help with college tuition costs for their loved ones.
Thomas will be available after the seminar to answer questions and assist attendees in signing up for this free Silver Sneakers benefit.
According to StudentLoanHero.com, among the Class of 2019, 69% of college students took out student loans, and they graduated with an average debt of $29,900, including both private and federal debt. Meanwhile, 14% of their parents took out an average of $37,200 in federal parent PLUS loans.
“This seminar is open to anyone age 64 and older, so feel free to spread the word to friends or family,” stated Fitness Initiatives Coordinator Amy Junkerman. “We look forward to seeing everyone on Aug. 13.”
There is no registration required to attend this free event. More information is available by contacting Junkerman at 217-231-5640 or amy.junkerman@usc.salvationarmy.org.