JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 49th Annual Conference of the Silver Haired Legislature took place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City from Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Thursday, Oct. 20.
The 65 delegates in attendance chose their top five priorities and formulated plans to advocate for senior issues during the coming legislative session. After debates in the Legislative chambers, the delegates chose those priorities for the 2023 legislative session:
- No income tax on Social Security income
- Real estate tax relief for seniors
- Absentee and early voting for seniors
- Increase Medicaid asset level
- Authorize the Department of Health and Senior Services, Section for Long Term Care, to include dementia-specific training in licensure for health facilities accepting dementia patients
More information is available by contacting Northeast delegation chair Laura Burnham at 573-929-3642 or email lauraburnham@windstream.net.
The Sliver Haired Legislature's Northeast Missouri area covers Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Moberly, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby and Warren counties and has room for more delegates.
Anyone 60 years of age or older who is interested in representing seniors in the area is eligible.
There is also a Public Advocacy Program of anyone who wants to stay informed about senior issues. Sign up opportunities are available at www.againgahead.org/missouri-shl/.
