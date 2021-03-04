HANNIBAL — Construction has begun on the Palmyra Road Sidewalk Project.
Starting Monday portions of Palmyra Road will be shut down to through traffic.
The first section will be shut down from Bay Avenue to Central Avenue. Emergency personnel will still be able to get through on Palmyra Road as well as individuals living in the impacted neighborhoods.
In addition the entrance ways to roads such as Bay Avenue, Hamlin Heights etc., will be reduced to one lane for a short time while they pour the concrete crossings. They are pouring these in two sections so that these roads are not completely closed.
“We will have our message boards out on both sides of Palmyra Road alerting vehicles of the closures,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “These closures will change as the project progresses.”