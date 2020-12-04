HANNIBAL — Phase 2 of the Palmyra Road sidewalk project in Hannibal is expected to begin next month.
Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, reported to the city council during its Tuesday night, Dec. 1, meeting at city hall that the project's contractor, RL Persons Construction, Inc., has indicated that it would like to begin work as early as late January 2021, weather permitting. According to Dorian, the project, which will feature the installation of sidewalk along Palmyra Road from Bay Avenue to the entrance to Riverview Park, is expected to take 180 days.
Tuesday night marked the second time in a month that the project had come before the city council. At the Nov. 3 meeting of the council approved the bid award. On Dec. 1 a resolution was approved which authorized the mayor to sign a contract for the sidewalk project.
RL Persons' bid of $359,999 was the lowest of four bids submitted. According to a memo from Dorian, the city budgeted $398,456 for this project in fiscal year 2020-21. The bulk of the sidewalk project's final phase will be paid for by a $298,456 grant that was secured in 2019 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Work on the initial phase of the sidewalk project began in early June 2014. The start of the project was delayed because making up some snow days had kept youngsters in school longer than anticipated.
The preliminary goal was for the project to be completed by the start of the 2012-13 school year. However, the city's inability to secure all the necessary easements put the project on hold. With the help of MoDOT the final few easements were collected in the summer of 2013.
It was initially hoped that in 2014 sidewalk would be installed from the entrance/exit to the middle school's north parking lot to the entrance to Riverview Park. When it became apparent that work would not reach that far in 2014, the city promised that what wasn't paved in 2014 would be in 2015, with an anticipated completion at Riverview Park by late fall.
D & L Excavating, Inc., with a bid of $245,648, was awarded what proved to be the project's first construction contract.
The majority of Phase 1's new sidewalk was funded by a federal grant through the Safe Routes to School Program. The city received notification in July 2011 that it had been awarded a $249,000 grant for the project.