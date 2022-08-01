HANNIBAL — ShredFest attracted extreme sports competitors on scooters, skateboards and BMX bicycles to the Hannibal Ramp Park after a two-year hiatus.
The pandemic temporarily put the brakes on the exciting competition and gathering for athletes of all ages, but Saturday marked a welcome return for the annual tradition allowing athletes to demonstrate unique stunts, compete in various categories and socialize outdoors.
This year's event was sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, CoolByke and Independent's Service. Douglass Community Services donated a boogie board for each participant, and additional community support was provided by the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club and Lions Club.
Ramp Park Manager Paula Epker noticed a "great turnout" around noon. Participants were still filing in before the official competition time at 1 p.m., and everyone was busy honing their skills in anticipation of the opportunity to show their newest stunts.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation's Mary Lynne Richards explained that everyone received free admission to the park for the event. The first 100 participants also got a free helmet.
A helmet is required at all times to ride in the facility, and she stressed how the event was a great way for everyone to make sure they had a new helmet.
In addition to the helmets and a free raffle, a bicycle and a scooter deck were donated as prizes for the competition. Richards said everyone who participated in ShredFest received a free ticket for admission to the Hannibal Aquatic Center the following day.
Richards and Epker noticed how the event attracted extreme sports athletes from the local community and beyond.
"These are athletes that don't often get a chance to showcase their skills, their talents, what they've been practicing all year long," Richards said.
"It's their extreme sport," Epker said.
Hannibal Ramp Park employee Will Daniel, who served as the event emcee, invited everyone to be part of a special music video. He announced that staff was about to play Ryan Perdz's new song, "Next Life", over the loudspeaker.
Perdz has more than 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram and his music is available through multiple outlets. The athletes demonstrated their skills throughout the Hannibal Ramp Park while the music played.
After each participant got the opportunity to display their rapid and gravity-defying skills, winners were announced in several divisions. Tom and Becky, portrayed by Connor Hudson and Koryn Miller, handed out prizes to all of the day's winners.
Beginner scooter division: James Penrod, first place; Jernin Ainsworth, second place; Jaedon Morgan, third place; and Kashtin Morgan, fourth place.
Intermediate scooter division: Jayce Albright, first place; Kyler Boling, second place; Leslie Miller, third place; and Will Sutton, fourth place.
Advanced scooter division: Trenton Smashey, first place; Merrick Crane, second place; and Reece Crane, third place.
Beginner skateboard division: Gwyneth McAmeny earned first place honors.
Advanced skateboard division: Ryan Rayl, first place: Chase Phillips, second place; Robert Vanmeter, third place; and Alex Holtz, fourth place.
Beginner BMX division: Tristan Prenger, first place; and Hunter Utterback, second place.
Intermediate BMX division: Joe Elzea, first place; Michaela Magdich, second place; and Jeremy Prenger, third place.
BMX advanced division: Trenton Smashey, first place; and Noah Magdich, second place.
Cian Keller, 8, from Iowa, said he visited Hannibal Ramp Park recently, and Daniel convinced him and his cousin, Lathan, to compete in this year's ShredFest. He was excited for his first chance to compete.
Cian was thrilled to show his proficiency with tail whip and heel whip stunts on his scooter.
"Me and my cousin were really excited," he said. "We waited for like a month and we've been practicing."
Jaden Morgan, 13, was excited about the chance to demonstrate his skills, too. This was his first ShredFest, too, but he has been to the Hannibal Ramp Park several times in the past.
"I'm looking to do a double backflip today," he said, noting the fun of sharing in the event with friends. "I feel pretty good; I'm pretty confident, really."
Gwyneth McAmeny, 11, has been a regular visitor to the Hannibal Ramp Park like several of the other athletes. She looked forward to riding down the ramp and skateboarding over a peaked spot known as "the volcano". She looked forward "just having fun" most of all.
Tristan Prenger, 8, brought his BMX bicycle to show his skills. He traveled with his father from Jefferson City to compete.
"I'm really glad I can be a part of this," he said. "It's going to be really fun."
