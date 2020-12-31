HANNIBAL — Preferred Family Healthcare is offering a new counseling service for area residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
Crisis Counselors with the Show-Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program at Preferred Family Healthcare in Kirksville, Mo. are working within their 20-county service area to provide education about the Missouri Show-Me Hope Disaster Distress Helpline and other resources. The helpline offers anonymous support for people experiencing hardships as a result of the pandemic.
The helpline and the Crisis Counselors services are free of charge to those who wish to utilize them. Counselors use a variety of resources and avenues to connect callers with needed support.
The Crisis Counselors are also available to provide training and information on coping skills, resiliency, resources and professional referrals available to businesses or community members. The counties served through the Preferred Family Healthcare Show-Me Hope CCP include Marion and Ralls counties.
The Show-Me Hope team at PFH has been building connections within the communities they serve in order to assess the needs of healthcare workers. To show appreciation and support for those working within the healthcare industry, Crisis Counselors delivering signs to be displayed outside of nearly 30 healthcare facilities throughout the region.
Support is available for anyone struggling as a result of COVID-19 by calling or sending a text message to the Show-Me Hope Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.
More information about the program or the opportunity to speak to a Show-Me Hope CCP Crisis Counselor locally is available by calling 660-626-0453 or emailing moprevention@pfh.org.