HANNIBAL — The historical contributions of General Ulysses S. Grant and his longtime friendship with Mark Twain will be on prominent display in August, when a touring exhibit arrives at the Mark Twain Museum.
Gregory Wolk, Heritage Program coordinator with the Missouri Humanities Council, explained the comprehensive exhibit, “Forged in Missouri: Ulysses Grant in the Show-Me State,” will be on display in the Soldiers’ Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis in July.
The historic chronicle of Grant’s life, military achievements and his numerous ties to Missouri has previously appeared at the state archives in Jefferson City and the Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis.
In addition to being a longtime friend of Mark Twain, the exhibit highlights several interesting regional connections to the famous Union general.
Wolk will announce the event with a presentation at 5 p.m. July 17 at the home of Stephen and Pamela Moss, 320 N. Main St. in Louisiana.
Their home holds major historical significance, dating to the late 1860s and early 1870s as the residence of noted Missouri Sen. John Brooks Henderson and his wife.
Henderson co-authored the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States. His wife later became a prominent voice in the movement for women’s suffrage in the years that followed.
“The house literally vibrates with history,” Wolk said.
Wolk said the exhibit’s 14 panels include unique stories and images researched from Grant’s own memoirs. Before he achieved the rank of general, Grant was stationed briefly in Palmyra during the early stages of the Civil War.
For the next several weeks, he operated in the area surrounding Hannibal. He ended up in Mexico for about two weeks. He was a colonel at the time he left Illinois for the Show-Me State, and he gave away an officer uniform during his time in Mexico.
The recipient of the uniform was killed a few months later and was buried in Warrensburg, still wearing Grant’s former uniform.
However, the gift to the fallen soldier was Grant’s sole uniform at the time, and he was awaiting a new general’s uniform from outfitter Brooks Brothers. In the meantime, Grant accepted commands while wearing civilian clothing.
Wolk said the exhibit bears a wide array of fascinating accounts and details.
“I would say that most people, when they see it in Hannibal, will have to say to themselves multiple times, ‘Well, I didn’t know that’.”
Grant had connections to Missouri and St. Louis his entire life, purchasing his wife’s family estate in St. Louis County in the years preceding his death.
According to Wolk, Twain and Grant were “two of the world’s greatest figures in literature and military science are Missourians, and they happened to know each other.”
