STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform shoulder work on Route O in Ralls County on Thursday, March 31.
The road will be closed from Thorn Berry Road to Fox Run Place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.