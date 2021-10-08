STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League plans to meet starting in November.
Registration Night begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Registration information is available by contacting Travis Moore, program coordinator, at 573-231-2859 or old3toes@hotmail.com; or Aron Lee, Hannibal Parks and Recreation, at 573-221-0154 or alee@hannibal-mo.gov.
Details on this year’s season are still being developed. Interested families, individuals and volunteers are encouraged to attend the registration presentation Oct. 21.
The first night of the Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, is Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The class is 6 p.m. Thursdays through February at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, but there is no class during school holidays or closings.
The free class is a firearm safety awareness program for children ages 8-18. Topics include ethics, sportsmanship, fundamentals for firing a gun, ammunition knowledge and safe gun handling, wildlife management and animal identification. This is not a hunter certification course. Participants can earn awards for improvement in target practice.
Volunteers are also needed and can sign up on Registration Night.
