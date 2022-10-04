HANNIBAL — Youngsters join the Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League for many reasons.
“The No. 1 reason is the opportunity to shoot. Some enjoy being able to participate in an activity with their friends, while others like being a part of a team. Many of the students also enjoy the competitive side of the program, which allows them to showcase their talents on the range,” Program Director Travis Moore said.
Registration Night is 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Registration information is available by contacting Moore at 573-231-2859; old3toes@hotmail.com.
The class is 6 p.m. starting Nov. 3 Thursdays through February at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, but there is no class during school holidays or closings.
The free class is a firearm safety awareness program for children ages 8-18. Topics include ethics, sportsmanship, fundamentals for firing a gun, ammunition knowledge and safe gun handling, wildlife management and animal identification.
This is not a hunter certification course. Participants can earn awards for improvement in target practice.
Volunteers are also needed and can sign up on Registration Night or contact Moore.
