PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Republican Central Committee will be hosting their annual Lincoln Day event from 6:30 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Palmyra American Legion Hall, 600 Short Street in Palmyra, Mo.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The theme will be “Backing the Blue”. All local Republican office holders have been invited to attend this event. The keynote speaker will be the Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.
Also in attendance will be locally elected officials such as State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin and Representatives Louis Riggs, Greg Sharpe and other local law enforcement officials.
People interested in attending this event should make a reservation as soon as possible by contacting Larry Craig at 573-221-8490 before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The cost of the event is $40 per person.
Proceeds from this event will go to support future projects of the Marion County Republican Central Committee, and to support future candidates of the Republican party at the state and local levels in the 2022 election. Individuals who are unable to attend the event but would like to show their support for the activities of the Marion County
Republican Central Committee may send their donation made out to “MCRCC”, PO Box 45, Hannibal, Mo. 63401-0045.