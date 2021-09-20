STAFF REPORT
SHELBINA, Mo. — How does Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch help children placed in its homes? Visitors can learn answers to questions like this one at Shiloh’s open house from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at its location north of Clarence.
Tours of the Shiloh homes will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. A free lunch of smoked chicken, barbecued pork and other items will be served at noon. A program will begin around 1 p.m.
Shiloh children will be introduced along with Shiloh homeparents and support team. A free-will offering will be collected to help Shiloh’s ministry.
To get to Shiloh head north from Clarence on Mo. 151 about two miles. Turn right (east) onto Route MM and go about three miles. Turn right onto Shelby County Road 315A and turn onto the second driveway on the left.
The mission of Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch is to provide Christian homes for abused, neglected and other at-risk children and to meet the spiritual, educational, social and physical needs of each child. Ages of children placed at Shiloh range from birth to 15 years.