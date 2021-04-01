STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn has been given the green light by the county commission to purchase a new fire suppression system for the jail. The acquisition was approved Monday, March 29, during the commissioners’ meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Shinn reported that not only had the current fire suppression system failed, but that it could not be repaired because of its age. Shinn contacted a company that handles fire suppression systems and was told the estimated cost of a replacement system would be approximately $34,000.
The commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with the purchase of the new system. Out of safety concerns and to save time in acquiring the system no bids will be sought.
The bulk of the cost will come from the county’s General Revenue Jail Renovation Fund. Shinn will contribute $10,000 from the Sheriff Inmate Checking Account.
In other business, Shinn said that Deputy Jesse Chapman has turned in his two-week notice. Chapman has reportedly accepted a position with the Hannibal School District.
Shinn anticipates hiring Chapman’s replacement in the next few weeks.
Teya Stice, Marion County coordinator, reported receiving two applications for the planning and zoning field representative position. After reviewing the applications the commissioners asked Stice to contact one of the applicants.
It was noted that a new shooting range is being built near Bayview Campgrounds. The commissioners asked Stice to gather more information on the project to help determine whether it needs to go before the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board.
The American Rescue Plan was discussed.
As a result of the federal program Marion County will receive approximately $5.5 million. The county will receive 50 percent of the money within 60 days of its passage. The remaining portion will arrive 12 months later.
The commissioners stated that they are waiting on clarification as to how the funding can be utilized.
The commissioners signed a letter of support for a grant application submitted by Project Container to the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments’ Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Program.
The goal of the grant is to provide a new recycling facility for construction waste, E-waste, cardboard, plastics, paper, aluminum and various battles. The grant would reduce the amount of waste that is currently being sent to area landfills.